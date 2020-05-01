Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

