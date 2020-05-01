Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

