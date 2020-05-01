Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 11,528 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,187 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.