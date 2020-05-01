Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,293 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after buying an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 993,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,178,000 after buying an additional 228,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 718,388 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

