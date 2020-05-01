Weaver Consulting Group Sells 4,453 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 91,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,642. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

