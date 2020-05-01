Wedbush Lowers Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $78.00

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NVCR traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. 1,578,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,238. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.50 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Novocure’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,777.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,330. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $65,536,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novocure by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after acquiring an additional 734,475 shares during the period. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

