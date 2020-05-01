Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KeyCorp (KEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

4/20/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – KeyCorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – KeyCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – KeyCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – KeyCorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/7/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/6/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.25 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/6/2020 – KeyCorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.25 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 312,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,863,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

