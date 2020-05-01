Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2020 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $161.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

4/19/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/14/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Walt Disney had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/7/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.

4/2/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $118.00 to $107.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $144.00 to $118.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $141.00 to $119.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney is expected to benefit from its solid slate of theatrical releases in fiscal 2020. Its upcoming movies, including Mulan, Free Guy and Black Widow, are anticipated to aid Studio Entertainment top line. Moreover, growing popularity of Disney+ makes it a key catalyst for the company’s prospects owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Notably, Disney+ is set for launch in India on Mar 29 through Hotstar and in Western Europe on Mar 24. However, the company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments in Disney+ and the consolidation of Hulu. Moreover, closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong parks due to coronavirus is expected to negatively impact profitability. Notably, Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/3/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

