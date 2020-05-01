Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beyondspring (BYSI)

Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2020 – Beyondspring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/22/2020 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/20/2020 – Beyondspring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/14/2020 – Beyondspring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/10/2020 – Beyondspring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/30/2020 – Beyondspring had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Beyondspring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BYSI stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Beyondspring Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyondspring by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyondspring by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

