Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218.20 ($16.02).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 958.20 ($12.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,266.75. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.