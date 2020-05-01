Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. 2,926,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

