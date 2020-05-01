Welch Group LLC Buys 3,028 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,852. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

