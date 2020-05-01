Welch Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $282.78. 8,540,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,809,755. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

