Welch Group LLC Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.18% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,813. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.