Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

