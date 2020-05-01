Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 4,095,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,408. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

