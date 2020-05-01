Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.47. 910,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,557. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.