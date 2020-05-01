Welch Group LLC Sells 16,239 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.53. 6,340,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

