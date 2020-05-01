Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $51.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of TXRH traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $4,787,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

