Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 312,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

