Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 1,050 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,346.37. 2,788,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,363. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $912.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

