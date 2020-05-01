Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Western Digital worth $74,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 25,129,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

