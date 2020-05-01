Westpac Banking Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

WBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,973. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 238,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

