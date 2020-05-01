WeTrust Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $645,424.69 and $211.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

