Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0439

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $149,019.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.