Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Issues Earnings Results

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

