Workiva (NYSE:WK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Workiva updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.14-0.15) EPS.

WK traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 490,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,169. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $64.11.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.