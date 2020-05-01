WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06, RTT News reports. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WPC traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,230. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

