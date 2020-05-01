WT Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 224.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,151 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 2.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,624,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 5,043,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

