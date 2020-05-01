WT Asset Management Ltd Has $42.21 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 215.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 7.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 16.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $308,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $437,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $781.88. 28,379,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,292,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.