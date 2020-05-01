XEL Reaches Market Cap of $292,613.53 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a total market cap of $292,613.53 and $498.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006243 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

