Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $6,807,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

