YOU COIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.77 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. YOU COIN has a market cap of $11.93 million and $7.77 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

