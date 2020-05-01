Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

NYSE YUM traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

