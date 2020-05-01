Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cadiz an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDZI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

