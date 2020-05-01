Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Short Interest Update

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.85. Zagg has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zagg will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Terino bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ahern bought 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,478 shares of company stock worth $212,247 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zagg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,027 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 729,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zagg by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 358,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

