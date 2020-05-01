ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,352.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,352.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00517070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00115566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.