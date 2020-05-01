Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $43.54 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00048926 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $43.54 million and $15.17 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,882.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.02409111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.02892173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00536593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00717495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075174 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00515285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,019,368 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, Koinex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Binance, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Indodax and TDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.