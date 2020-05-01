ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $27,434.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.04062796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036014 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009216 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

