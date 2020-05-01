Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.70 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

