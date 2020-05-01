ZTCoin (ZT) Hits Market Cap of $13.68 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.04062796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036014 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009216 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

