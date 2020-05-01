Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 379.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 410 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

