$102.34 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post sales of $102.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.17 million. Anaplan posted sales of $75.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $452.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.80 million to $465.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.32 million, with estimates ranging from $563.00 million to $602.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Anaplan stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

In other news, Director Rob Ward sold 17,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $794,414.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,073 shares of company stock worth $12,988,152. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.