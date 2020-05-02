132,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 583,333 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $11,628,000. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,006,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 146,769 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

