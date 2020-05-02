1World Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,579.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. 1World has a market cap of $1.76 million and $11,579.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

