35,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $136.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

