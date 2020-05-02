3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

