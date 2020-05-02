4,150 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $9,662,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.97. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

