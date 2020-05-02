470,862 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 470,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,466. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

