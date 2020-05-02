ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 545.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

